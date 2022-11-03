Georgia voters continue to show out and break records on day 16 of early voting with a high turnout. As of Thursday morning, Georgia has about 1.8 million in-person votes cast plus 193,978 absentee votes cast, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Georgia, according to the Secretary of State’s Office (SOS), has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, increasing to twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018. As of day 17, of early voting in 2018, only about 1.4 million voters had cast a ballot.

“By close of business today, two million Georgians will have cast their ballot in person – a record for early voting in a midterm,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a press release. “Georgia is the state where voters show up early, and our county election directors have created that infrastructure to make it a resounding success.”

Raffensperger also encourages every eligible voter to get their ballot in for the remainder of early voting, which ends Friday, Nov. 4.

“It doesn’t matter when you cast your vote, it only matters that you do cast your vote. Take advantage of the flexibility offered during the last week of Early Voting,” he said in a press release.

Raffensperger also said voting in Georgia is “safe, secure, and accessible.”

“It’s the work of our Elections Division and the county election directors that have gotten us here. Voting in Georgia is safe, secure, and accessible – and Georgians know that” he said in a press release.

Additionally, according to the SOS Office, voters have begun to return Absentee (mail) ballots at a higher pace, and as of Thursday morning, 193,978 ballots have been returned to county election offices.

Only 1,533 ballots have been rejected statewide, and according to the Secretary of State’s Office, those voters receive cure notices explaining how they can cure any discrepancy.

With only a couple more days left of early voting before election day on Nov. 8, early voting turnout is expected to increase even more.

Early voting ends on Friday, Nov. 4. For additional information, visit https://sos.ga.gov/data-hub-2022-general-election.