This year, Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort, marks its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black high school students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
The impactful program, taking place March 3-6, will introduce 100 Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions designed to continue to foster the dreams of young leaders beyond imagination, including career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.
Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,400 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures.
Students apply by answering a series of essay questions about their personal stories, the influential people in their lives and their dreams for the future. The final 100 participants are selected by a panel of judges.
Disney Dreamers Academy 2022: By the Numbers
- 2: Disney Dreamers who are class presidents of their schools
- 3: Disney Dreamers Academy Career Exposés showcasing an array of job opportunities in the career area of their preference, such as entertainment, business and STEM
- 5: Alumni returning to participate in this year’s event
- 9: Disney Dreamers who run their own businesses or charity organizations
- 10: Students from New York, the state with the highest representation this year, followed by 9 students each from Georgia, Maryland and Texas
- 11: The number of college scholarships awarded to students from underrepresented communities attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of Disney Dreamer Academy’s new partnership with ESPN’s The Undefeated and GRAMMY-nominated rap artist Cordae
- 12: Hands-on career workshops known as Deep Dives, based on the students’ career interests
- 15: Years of Disney Dreamers Academy
- 22: Number of miles Orlando-area student Roxie R. will travel to attend Disney Dreamers Academy, making her the closest in proximity
- 24: Disney Dreamers interested in becoming scientists or engineers, the most popular career path among the students, followed by 23students who seek a career as entrepreneurs
- 25: States represented at this year’s event
- 55: Students from the South region of the United States (there are also 20 students from the Northeast, 13 from the Midwest and 12 from the West)
- 100: Teens attending the 2022 Disney Dreamers Academy
- 1,000+: Disney Cast Members involved in planning this year’s program
- 1,400: Disney Dreamers who have participated in the event since its creation
- 3,044: Number of miles student Simmi S. will travel from Vancouver, Wa. to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to attend Disney Dreamers Academy, making her the farthest-traveling student