This year, Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort, marks its 15th year of broadening career awareness and creating exclusive opportunities for Black high school students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

The impactful program, taking place March 3-6, will introduce 100 Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions designed to continue to foster the dreams of young leaders beyond imagination, including career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,400 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures.

Students apply by answering a series of essay questions about their personal stories, the influential people in their lives and their dreams for the future. The final 100 participants are selected by a panel of judges.

One hundred high school students and 10 alumni (pictured) from across the United States kick off the tenth Disney Dreamers Academy Thursday, March 9, 2017, with a special parade at Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The event, taking place March 9-12, 2017 at Walt Disney World Resort, is a career-inspiration program for distinguished high school students from across the U.S. (Photo Credit: Todd Anderson, photographer)

Disney Dreamers Academy 2022: By the Numbers