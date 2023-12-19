Reflecting on 2023, Fulton County’s Arts and Culture department thrived with a remarkable $3 million in funding, supporting 170+ artists, and fostering creativity at the Futures Lab project in Underground Atlanta. The second year of F.A.C.E. brought glamour to the High Museum of Arts, hosting our own version of the MET Gala, while Atlanta Fashion Week showcased the talents of 500 fashion enthusiasts. Our partnership with Clark Atlanta University empowered two fashion students that we sent to Paris Fashion Week, amplifying their skills through workshops. Public Art flourished with installations at Cauley Park and a vibrant mural at our new animal shelter. The recognition of our efforts came with two prestigious National Association of Counties (NACo) awards for F.A.C.E. and Public Art initiatives. Engaging the wider arts community, we hosted exhibits at the Emma Darnell Aviation Center, participated in film festivals nationwide, and collaborated with industry giants like Marvel Studios to utilize Fulton County spaces.

Above all, our heart lies in impactful community outreach—bringing art to senior centers, civic organizations, and the streets, making a lasting difference in people’s lives. The accomplishments of Fulton County Arts & Culture in 2023 truly reflect a community united in the pursuit of artistic excellence and community enrichment. David Manuel, Director of Fulton County Arts and Culture says “We continue to explore the possible and impossible with creative ideas and technology. There is no box to think out of, so we meet people where they are – we take arts to the street.” We can’t wait to hit the ground running in 2024. Finally, we’re thrilled to announce Jennifer Pino as the new Chairperson for the Fulton County Arts Council. She’s ready and eager to begin her impactful work. She says “Fulton County Arts Council had some amazing successes in 2023, supporting and highlighting incredible talent in Fulton County, specifically in fashion, film, and the arts. I look forward to working with the team to support opportunities in the arts in every corner of Fulton County in 2024, and to continue building an incredible legacy of supporting local artists and making art accessible to all of our citizens.” – Jennifer Pino