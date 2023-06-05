(CNN) — Lauryn Hill brought Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel on stage over the weekend to surprise attendees of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and it may be the last time fans see them together.

The trio make up the hip hop group the Fugees and fans have long wanted them to reunite.

But Michel is facing up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in April in federal court in Washington, DC, on 10 criminal counts related to an international conspiracy.

He had faced multiple counts over the failed conspiracy to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to US officials, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The Grammy winner was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the US, witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

On Saturday, the Fugees performed their classics including “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

They had split in 1997. In 2021, they announced they would be reuniting for a tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary of forming.

Months later the tour was canceled because of “continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” according to a statement from the group.