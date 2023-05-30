Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL), a running/walking social club for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies announced the official race schedule and event details for the 2023 Atlanta Pride Run, which is known as the first LGBTQIA+ run in Atlanta.

The annual event will be held on Sunday, June 4 at 8 a.m. in Piedmont Park.

The Atlanta Pride Run is a charity 5K walk and run dedicated to uniting the community to raise awareness, and funds, for those impacted by HIV. This event is for every one of every ability and is also a Peachtree Qualifier race. FRATL expects more than 2,000 participants for this year’s run, almost doubling last year’s attendance.

This year’s race slogan is “We See You,” symbolizing runners and walkers in our community who feel unseen and empowering them to raise their voices and be heard. Additionally, for the first time in the organization’s history, the Atlanta Pride Run will be honoring local Atlantans who exemplify its mission, values, and legacy.

This year’s premiere Community Advocacy Award recipient is Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens for his unwavering commitment to the fair treatment of all LGBTQIA+ residents, workers, and visitors.

Honorees for the “We See You” Humanity Awards include:

Barry Sermons, HIV Activist (He/Him) – Barry serves on numerous review and planning teams as well as sits on the Board of Directors for AID Atlanta. His priorities are always patient-centered and focused on providing life-saving care to those living with HIV.

– Barry serves on numerous review and planning teams as well as sits on the Board of Directors for AID Atlanta. His priorities are always patient-centered and focused on providing life-saving care to those living with HIV. Amber Brainerd, Community Volunteer (She/Her) – Amber is a steadfast volunteer for Bridge of Light and continuously steps up to meet agency needs, including driving the bus for Showers in the City events on the weekends that provide shower and bathroom amenities for the unhoused population. She also helps recruit additional volunteers to expand the organization and keep the movement growing.

– Amber is a steadfast volunteer for Bridge of Light and continuously steps up to meet agency needs, including driving the bus for Showers in the City events on the weekends that provide shower and bathroom amenities for the unhoused population. She also helps recruit additional volunteers to expand the organization and keep the movement growing. Kamari Haugabook (“Anna”) (She/Her), Program Graduate – Anna is a graduate of Lost-n-Found Youth having worked her way through the program and now living independently in her first apartment. She is recognized for her ambition, resiliency, success, and for exemplifying the organization’s mission: To end homelessness for LGBTQ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.

The Pride Run creates beauty out of tragedy by donating all proceeds to local HIV charities that provide care and treatment services to people living with HIV/AIDS to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.

For more information about Front Runners Atlanta, to donate, or to register, visit Atlanta Pride Run — Front Runners Atlanta.