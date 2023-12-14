The Alabama Crimson Tide wins the 2023 SEC Championship on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (hoto: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

Live event ticket exchange and resale company StubHub released its live experiences report and sporting events are among the top five events that took place in Atlanta this year. The 27-page annual report breaks down the top live experiences around the country.

At the top of the list of Atlanta-based events are the three dates the Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour had inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the summer. Swift’s tour dates in Atlanta brought capacity crowds downtown, which directly affected restaurants, retail businesses, and hotels. The same could be said for travel as three Eras tour stops, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Detroit, were among StubHub’s top U.S. events for international buyers, according to the report.

Atlanta ranks eighth among the top U.S. destinations for out-of-towners, according to the report. Las Vegas, Kansas City, Nashville, Denver, and Detroit hold the top five spots.

The top five live events that took place in Atlanta this year after Swift’s tour stops were the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University, Morgan Whalen’s two concerts at Truist Park, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour dates at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the most recent SEC championship game between Georgia and Alabama.

Atlanta failed to make the list of the top 10 in-demand global sporting experiences, with the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros ranking first followed by the Super Bowls (Chiefs/Eagles), Las Vegas Grand F1 event, NBA Finals (Denver/Miami), and College Football Playoffs National Championship. The latter was between the eventual two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University and took place in Los Angeles in January 2023.