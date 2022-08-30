Metro Atlanta students have returned to school for the 2022-2023 academic year. What’s not new is that most of the communities that the schools serve are not prepared for the rising cost of food and housing. Twenty Atlanta Public Schools (APS) located in the north and east parts of the city are requesting that families remember to put funds on their student’s accounts. The universal free food program established because of the COVID- 19 pandemic has ended at these schools, according to APS. Students must now buy breakfast or lunch unless they qualify for no-cost meals. APS currently processes applications daily to ensure that all students receive an adequate meal.

To qualify for a free meal, a family of four annual income must be $36,075 or less; to receive a reduced meal, a family of four can have an average household income of up to $51,338—one-third of Fulton County, public school. Sixty percent of Dekalb county schools and all of Clayton county will receive universal no-cost meals because of the high poverty rate in the neighborhood the school serves. The federal reimbursement food program provides these meals.

According to Atlanta Community Food Bank, nearly 1 in 8 Georgians, including 1 in 6 children, live with food insecurity. In its 29-county service area, 1 in 9 people, including 1 in 7 children, are affected. Most families depend on the three meals a day provided by the school systems to ensure that their children eat. In reality, many families are at a loss with the end of universal free meals. Community organizations are still ready and willing to assist with a hot meal or a bag of groceries.

Atlanta Community Food Bank: Located in the Fulton, Dekalb areas. For more information text FINDFOOD / COMIDA to 888-976-2232

Goodr: Email for more information: Info@goodr.co

CHRIS 180

CHRIS 180 does food distribution from 3 different locations:

CHRIS 180/At-Promise Center West (Current APS Virtual Learning Site)

740 Cameron M. Alexander

Atlanta, GA. 30318

470-346-2963

CHRIS 180 Pantry

1976 Flat Shoals Rd

Atlanta, GA 30016

CHRIS 180 Cure Violence Office

1700 Lakewood Ave

Atlanta Ga 30316

Hope Atlanta

Meals To-Go by calling 404-817-7070

Women’s Community Kitchen

Pickup a hot meal Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

10:30am-12:00pm

Hot meals on Sundays from 12:30pm-2:00pm

Fountain of Hope

829 Hollywood | Atlanta, Ga. 30318

For more information, visit:

http://fohfoodbank.org/new-weekly-schedule/

Urban Recipe

Food boxes available to co-op family members. For more information visit https://urbanrecipe.org/food-co-ops/

Antioch Urban Ministries

Weekly food distribution and food bank. For more information visit http://www.antiochurban.org/services/

Free99 Fridge

Partnered with local businesses in Metro Atlanta to be location hosts, Free99 provides 24/7 open access to free, fresh food. Anyone can put food in the fridges and anyone can take food out.

Must follow food donation guidelines

Locations:

2371 Hosea L Williams Dr SE bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30317

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Clarkston, GA 30021

427 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

720 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

1036 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

For more information visit https://free99fridge.com/index.php/locations/

Urban Food Forest at Browns MillFood distribution with priority to participating neighbors. For more information visit https://www.aglanta.org/urban-food-forest-at-browns-mill-1