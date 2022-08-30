Metro Atlanta students have returned to school for the 2022-2023 academic year. What’s not new is that most of the communities that the schools serve are not prepared for the rising cost of food and housing. Twenty Atlanta Public Schools (APS) located in the north and east parts of the city are requesting that families remember to put funds on their student’s accounts. The universal free food program established because of the COVID- 19 pandemic has ended at these schools, according to APS. Students must now buy breakfast or lunch unless they qualify for no-cost meals. APS currently processes applications daily to ensure that all students receive an adequate meal.
To qualify for a free meal, a family of four annual income must be $36,075 or less; to receive a reduced meal, a family of four can have an average household income of up to $51,338—one-third of Fulton County, public school. Sixty percent of Dekalb county schools and all of Clayton county will receive universal no-cost meals because of the high poverty rate in the neighborhood the school serves. The federal reimbursement food program provides these meals.
According to Atlanta Community Food Bank, nearly 1 in 8 Georgians, including 1 in 6 children, live with food insecurity. In its 29-county service area, 1 in 9 people, including 1 in 7 children, are affected. Most families depend on the three meals a day provided by the school systems to ensure that their children eat. In reality, many families are at a loss with the end of universal free meals. Community organizations are still ready and willing to assist with a hot meal or a bag of groceries.
Atlanta Community Food Bank: Located in the Fulton, Dekalb areas. For more information text FINDFOOD / COMIDA to 888-976-2232
Goodr: Email for more information: Info@goodr.co
CHRIS 180
CHRIS 180 does food distribution from 3 different locations:
CHRIS 180/At-Promise Center West (Current APS Virtual Learning Site)
740 Cameron M. Alexander
Atlanta, GA. 30318
470-346-2963
CHRIS 180 Pantry
1976 Flat Shoals Rd
Atlanta, GA 30016
CHRIS 180 Cure Violence Office
1700 Lakewood Ave
Atlanta Ga 30316
Hope Atlanta
- Meals To-Go by calling 404-817-7070
- Women’s Community Kitchen
Pickup a hot meal Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
10:30am-12:00pm
- Trinity Table in Atlanta
Hot meals on Sundays from 12:30pm-2:00pm
Fountain of Hope
829 Hollywood | Atlanta, Ga. 30318
For more information, visit:
http://fohfoodbank.org/new-weekly-schedule/
Urban Recipe
Food boxes available to co-op family members. For more information visit https://urbanrecipe.org/food-co-ops/
Antioch Urban Ministries
Weekly food distribution and food bank. For more information visit http://www.antiochurban.org/services/
Free99 Fridge
Partnered with local businesses in Metro Atlanta to be location hosts, Free99 provides 24/7 open access to free, fresh food. Anyone can put food in the fridges and anyone can take food out.
Must follow food donation guidelines
Locations:
2371 Hosea L Williams Dr SE bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30317
4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Clarkston, GA 30021
427 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
720 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
1036 White St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
For more information visit https://free99fridge.com/index.php/locations/
Urban Food Forest at Browns MillFood distribution with priority to participating neighbors. For more information visit https://www.aglanta.org/urban-food-forest-at-browns-mill-1