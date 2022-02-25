EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes Johnson Explains Viral Tweet Surrounding Salary Negotiations

For the first time, corporate talent acquisition specialist Mercedes Johnson breaks her silence about the contentious Facebook post that has gone viral—and remains a globally debated topic. On Friday, January 28th, the freelance business professional published a post on her personal Facebook page recapping an experience with a recently interviewed candidate. RelatedEXCLUSIVE: Mercedes Johnson Explains Viral Tweet Surrounding Salary NegotiationsFebruary 7, 2022In "Life"NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this weekJune 28, 2020In "Election Central"#Election2020 – Bernie Sanders sole candidate to address the Black Press at NNPA national conventionJune 27, 2019In "Election Central"