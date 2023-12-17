Atlanta Falcons second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder greets members of the offense during warm ups, Sunday, Sept. 17. Photo by The Atlanta Voice

The Atlanta Falcons, 9-7 losers at Carolina Sunday, may be two games under .500, and a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South standings, but believe it or not there’s still hope.

Atlanta has a winning record at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season (4-3) and on Sunday, Christmas Eve, the Falcons will play their final home game of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts.

A victory on Sunday can either keep the Falcons in the running for the NFC South title or tie things up considering what the Bucs and Saints do during week 16.

During the loss at Carolina, a rainy and cold affair, but a winnable game, Atlanta rushed for just 52 total rushing yards. Second-year back Tyler Allgeier accounted for 45 yards on 14 carries. Falcons second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who threw for a career-high 347 yards against Tampa last week, passed for just 152 yards in Carolina Sunday.

Here’s where all three teams are playing next week:

Atlanta will host Indianapolis, who are coming into the game following a 30-13 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Colts (8-6 overall) are one of three AFC wild card teams fighting for a postseason spot.

New Orleans will play at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.