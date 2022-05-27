The 2022 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off game will again open the college football season in “Week 0,” on Saturday, August 27, and will be televised live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m., allowing for a significant showcase for both HBCU programs and conferences.

This year’s matchup features the Alabama State University Hornets verses Howard University Bison.

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, also operates the season-ending Cricket Celebration Bowl that will be televised live on ABC for the seventh consecutive time, kicking off at noon ET, on Saturday, Dec. 17, from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl, which showcases the heritage, legacy, pageantry and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), features the conference champions from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

The MEAC leads the series 5-1. This year’s game will be the second for Cricket Wireless as title sponsor.

The Celebration Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events.

For tickets, game and ancillary event information visit www.meacswacchallenge.com