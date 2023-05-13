Emory University opened the Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown on Tuesday, a 17-story, 450,000-square-foot cancer care center located on Linden Avenue, across from the neighborhood’s hospital.

One of four Winship locations around metro Atlanta, the new Midtown facility is slated to offer patients a comprehensive health care experience, incorporating a variety of inpatient and outpatient cancer treatment services under one roof.

“The opening of the new Winship at Emory Midtown is a milestone that we believe will set a new standard in cancer care now and for many years to come,” said Suresh Ramalingam, MD, executive director of the institute. “The new center perfectly complements our approach to cancer care, which centers around the patient, streamlining and personalizing their care while integrating research to bring them the very latest and most effective treatments. We are thrilled to open the doors on May 9 and welcome in our patients and families.”

According to an Emory University press release, Winship at Emory Midtown is divided into five individualized “care communities” separated by cancer type in order to provide patients’ a seamless multistage treatment process.

“When innovation meets compassion, medicine is at its best,” said Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH,

executive vice president for health affairs at the university. “The opening of Winship at Emory Midtown is a culmination of a years-long effort to design and build the very best facility of its kind, putting the patient at the center of the care model and of every design decision.”

The Midtown location offers multidisciplinary cancer treatments in the form of radiation, diagnostics, imaging, infusions and inpatient and outpatient surgery, as well as through various oncology-related services. The facility holds 80 inpatient beds, and each outpatient floor features up to 24 private suites. Common areas of the center include a wellness center, pharmacy and a full-service cafeteria.

Winship at Emory Midtown is also expected to bring approximately 600 additional full-time jobs to midtown Atlanta, as the facility works to staff medical professionals equipped with experience spanning an array of cancer-related disciplines.

Mayor Andre Dickens joined Emory University and Winship at Emory Midtown leadership for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 2, commemorating the facility’s opening.

“The Emory mission is to serve humanity, and this extraordinary new facility embodies our highest ideals and aspirations,” said president of Emory University, Gregory L. Fenves. “Cancer affects nearly every family, and Emory is bringing world-class medical expertise into this center so that patients get life-changing care and cures.”

Winship Cancer Institute’s additional locations are inside Emory Johns Creek hospital, Emory Saint Joseph’s hospital near Sandy Springs and on Emory University’s main campus on Clifton Road.

.