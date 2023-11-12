Elizabeth Baptist Church hosted their annual Thanksgiving outreach, “Barrel of Love” with a different twist this year.

Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice

Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away and various organizations are preparing to give back to the metro Atlanta communities to fulfill their holiday needs.

Last year, the average cost of a Thanksgiving feast for 10 was $64.05, according to the Farm Bureau. Although 2023 estimates are not yet available, the Consumer Price Index shows food-at-home prices up 2.4% this year.

On Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, the Barrel of Love Unleashed initiative gives pre-registered families a chance to have a full Thanksgiving meal. The church put together bags full of Thanksgiving essentials like a $20 Publix gift card for a turkey, greens, yams, things to make dressing, things to make a dessert, and a pamphlet about sharing peace with God on the holidays.

Felicia Hicks, a member of the Baptist church, said Elizabeth Baptist Church decided to do things differently by being able to go into the community.

Elizabeth Baptist Church camped out Saturday morning at The Atlanta Voice’s office parking lot to give out 25 bags to meet family’s needs for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“What we’re hosting is about 50 pop ups and volunteers from the church. We’re able to designate locations where people can come and receive their food distribution for Thanksgiving,” she said.

Hicks also said they’re looking forward to people coming out and receiving blessings and being a steward and a servant of God.

Hicks also said the importance of giving back is so meaningful to her and Elizabeth Baptist Church because so many people have a hard time during this time.

“Holidays can be pretty hard for people during this time, so the importance of giving back is very important,” she said. “I think it’s very important that people see love and see love is an action word. So, to see people giving back and encouraging people during their time of need, I think it’s very important to go in a community because that’s what the disciples of God did during those times. For people to see the kindness being extended beyond the church walls is very important.”

Barrel of Love will also host another Thanksgiving pop up on Saturday, Nov. 18 to provide and serve food to families and communities across the metro area.

For more information, visit elizabethbaptist.org.

Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice