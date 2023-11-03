The line outside of the Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration Office on the first day of early voting for the senatorial runoff election between Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in 2022. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Election Day is just a few days away on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and in metro Atlanta there are a number of counties, particularly Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton, where a number of key positions are up for grabs. From city council seats to mayoral races, Election Day 2023 will go a long way to shaping how the out boroughs of Georgia’s capital city is run.

To better prepare voters in those three counties, The Atlanta Voice will highlight some of the key races and offer links to each of the sample ballots for convenience. The links will be in blue and will be in the county headers.

Clayton County

College Park and Morrow, respectively, have mayoral seats on the ballots. In the case of both cities there are incumbents, Mayor Motley Broom, running against four challengers Spiceda Jackson, Pamela Stoner-Gay, Demetris Taylor and James Walker in College Park and Morrow Mayor John Lampl is running against a single challenger Van Tran.

The only city council seat on the College Park ballot is for Ward 3. Incumbent councilman Ken Allen is running against Tracie Arnold.

In Morrow there are two city council seats on the ballot, but city council Post 2 is a one man race for Hue Nguyen. For Post 4 incumbent Khoa Vuong is up against Tracy Y. Talbert and Oscar Lanza Menjivar.

DeKalb County

Board of Education seats for Districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 are on the ballot. Avondale Estates Mayor Jonathan Elmore’s position as the city’s top executive is on the ballot as well, but there isn’t anyone running against him. Brookhaven’s citizens will be looking to elect a new mayor this year. The candidates, Mark Douglas Frost, Lauren Kiefer, Hillerie Lind and H.J. “John” Park is looking to fill that seat.

Chamblee voters will elect city council members for Districts 2, 3 and 4.

Doraville, Dunwoody, Lithonia, Pine Lake and Stonecrest will elect mayors on Election Day as well.

In Tucker there are three city council seats on the ballot for District 1, Post 2, District 2, Post 2 and District 3, Post 2

Fulton County

The Largest county in the state, Fulton County voters will have a full ballot to look over on Election Day.

There is the business of electing mayors in College Park, Hapeville, and Mountain Park, a city of 579 residents in the northwest corner of the county.

City of Atlanta voters will elect five people to its Board of Education in Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 (at-large) and 8 (at-large).

City council seats are up for grabs in a trio of cities in Fulton County. In East Point, Roswell and South Fulton city council seats in Wards A,B,C and D are the electoral ballot in East Point; seats in Posts 1, 2, 3 and 4 (special election to fill an unexpired term that ends in December 2025) are on the ballot in Roswell; Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are on the ballot in South Fulton.