The Proud Family is back! The animated show that aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 has returned with new episodes Disney+.

Bruce C. Smith who created the show and Producer Ralph Farquhar said they knew it was the perfect time to bring the family comedy back.

Smith and Farquhar appeared at this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World to encourage the 100 students to stay motivated and go after their dreams.

“These kids are educating themselves about their goals in life and that is a continuing process,” Farquhar said.

They discussed what it took to get their show back on air and all of the obstacles they faced in those fifteen years off the air.

Every Wednesday a new episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder streams on Disney+. This new series follows the adventures of 14-year-old Penny Proud and her family as they try to navigate modern life in the digital age.

Smith and Farquahar spoke with The Atlanta Voice about the changes they made over the years and said they never intended to create a children’s show, but something for the entire family to enjoy.

The two said they are excited about the show streaming on Disney+ because of that very reason, stating that there was the ability to have more latitude with conversations they promote within the show.

“We wanted to create the diaspora of blackness,” Smith said.

During a Disney Dreamers’ panel with The Undefeated’s Kelley Carter, Smith and Farquahar discussed the importance of of the show’s first openly gay characters Michael, who is voiced by EJ Johnson.

They had an open conversation with Disney Dreamers at Walt Disney about all of the elements required to be in entertainment and emphasized that it is not easy.

“It took me 15 years to be in this business, doing a lot of things before I had the chance to create the Proud Family,” Smith said.

They encouraged students to educate themselves and surround themselves with like-minded people when working to achieve their goals.