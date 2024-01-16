Atlanta businesswoman Diane Larché died on Friday, January 12, at the age of 65, after battling pancreatic cancer. Larché was the owner of Larché Communications, an Atlanta-based public relations agency that she operated for over 20 years.

Larché also owned Footittr specialty shoe store with her husband Joseph Larché.

During her decades working in public relations, marketing, and advertising, Larché was able to represent many clients in politics, entertainment, and sports, including Home Box Office (HBO); Dallas Mavericks Guard Jason Terry (formerly of the Atlanta Hawks); S.T.E.P.S. Events Planning Firm President & CEO Jamahl King; Divine Mill/ Warner Bros. Recording artist Jaheim; 2001 NAACP Image Award nominated actress Krysten Leigh Jones of the blockbuster movie Remember The Titans; and more.

Larché was not only considered a successful businesswoman but an important member of the Atlanta community. She was also a dear friend to The Atlanta Voice and a huge supporter of the Black Press.

A native of Philadelphia, Larche earned bachelor’s degrees in English and Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a Certificate in Publishing from Howard University. She started her career as a newspaper and radio journalist.

While in Pittsburgh, she served as a founder and former board member of the National Association of Black Journalists Pittsburgh Chapter. Larche was also a member of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists, Public Relations Society of America, Atlanta Sports Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta Press Club, Junior League of Atlanta, Inc., and Atlanta Commission on Women.

At the time of her passing, Larché was the founding and current president of the Greater Atlanta Section of the National Council of Negro (NCNW), the largest section ever to be chartered in the 83-year history of NCNW.

She served on the board of directors of the League of Women Voters of Atlanta-Fulton County, the National Association of Black Cardiologists Center For Women’s Health, and the Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter.

Larché was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Atlanta Alumnae Chapter and Ben Hill United Methodist Church.