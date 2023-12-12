Jamal Murray scored 29 points, Nikola Jokic rediscovered his shooting touch to score 25 and the Denver Nuggets ended their three-game skid, holding off the Atlanta Hawks 129-122 on Monday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic set career highs with 40 points and 10 3-pointers in the Hawks’ fourth consecutive loss.

Bogdanovic sank three 3s in the final two minutes but the defending NBA champion Nuggets, who had a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter, held off Atlanta’s comeback. The Hawks got within 126-122 in the final minute.

“I think this is the first time in a long time he really moves normally and doesn’t have any pains,” Jokic said. “I remember when he had games like this when he seemed like he never missed a shot.”

Rookie Julian Strawther scored a career-high 22 points while making six 3-pointers for Denver. Strawther had a game-high five steals.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 12 rebounds.