(STONE MOUNTAIN, GA) – The DeKalb Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vasanne S. Tinsley as Interim Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, effective immediately.



The move follows the Board’s decision to shift the school system in a new direction with new leadership.



Tinsley arrived to the District in 1994 and made valuable contributions while serving in multiple positions of increasing responsibility. She began as a school counselor and advanced in her career to serving as Deputy Superintendent of Student Support and Intervention until her retirement in 2020.

Pictured: Dr. Vassane S. Tinsley (Photo Credit: Courtesy Image)



The Board looks forward to partnering with Dr. Tinsley and has every confidence she has the experience and skills to lead the District with a continued focus on the vital work of serving our students, staff, families, and the greater DeKalb County community.

The Board expects Dr. Tinsley to be the unifying leader the community currently needs.

The appointment of Dr. Tinsley follows today’s Board’s action to terminate for convenience the employment agreement of Mrs. Cheryl Watson-Harris.

The Board noted that its relationship with Watson-Harris had been deteriorating for some time to the point the association became irreconcilable.

The Board lost confidence in Watson-Harris’s ability to provide the leadership the District needs in the face of significant challenges.



The Board recognizes the efforts and contributions Watson-Harris made during her time in the District and wishes her the very best in her future personal and professional endeavors.



With important work to do in the coming weeks and months, the Board now begins plans to conduct a formal search for a permanent superintendent.