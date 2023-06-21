The Atlanta military community will have the opportunity to meet and network with nearly 60 organizations like PepsiCo, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Altec, and FedEx. Photo by RecruitMilitary

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will host the Atlanta Veterans Job Fair Thursday, June 22 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Atlanta military community will have the opportunity to meet and network with nearly 60 organizations like PepsiCo, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Altec, and FedEx.

Veterans bring numerous skills from their military background that are fundamental in various roles and industries. Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in.

Their mission is to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.

“At RecruitMilitary, we know the value of veteran talent and make it our mission to empower members of the military community with meaningful career opportunities,” said Tim Best, CEO, and a former U.S. Army Special Operations Attack Helicopter Pilot. “We work with thousands of companies throughout the world that see tremendous value in the transferable skills that transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses bring to their organizations. We are pleased to provide these organizations with a vast network of highly qualified job candidates who are ready to bring their military trained talent to work.”

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located at 1414 Andrew Young Int’L NW, Atlanta.

For more information or to learn more about how RecruitMilitary leads the mission to empower veterans and their families with career opportunities, visit https://my.recruitmilitary.com/events/atlanta-veterans-job-fair-june-22-2023.