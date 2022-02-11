Consul General Kazuyuki Takeuchi’s visit was celebrated with traditional Japanese songs and dances, performed by CSKYWLA students

The foreign language program at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (CSKYWLA) received a significant boost Thursday, when the Consul General of Japan in Atlanta visited the school to present a check for $30,000 to help bolster its Japanese language program.

Consul General Kazuyuki Takeuchi made the presentation during a celebration of Japanese culture that will include songs, dances and other performances by students at CSKYWLA, a single-gender school that serves female students in grades 6-12 and recognizes proficiency in world language as a door to future possibilities. The gift is from a grant program established by The Japan Foundation, working in coordination with the Japanese Consul General.

CSKYWLA Principal Eulonda Washington envisions a future in which every student will graduate with an Atlanta Public School diploma and a Georgia Seal of Biliteracy. When students begin sixth grade, they rotate through four, nine-week world language courses: French, German, Japanese, and Spanish. At the end of sixth grade, each student identifies a language of focus for the remainder of their tenure at CSKYWLA and progresses through the high school world language coursework, concluding with the Advanced Placement-level language class during their senior year.

The grant provides $30,000 this year to support the salary of a Japanese teacher (Kimie Briem) with an option to renew the grant for a 2nd term.