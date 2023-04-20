Mobile communication company Movius hosted a ribbon-cutting event in Alpharetta on Wednesday afternoon, celebrating the opening of the company’s new global headquarters on Sanctuary Parkway.

Located in the six-story Oak View I office building in Sanctuary Park, the new Movius headquarters will be equipped to host the company’s approximately 80 employees, while also featuring room for future expansion.

Movius CEO Ananth Siva and company employees were joined by City of Alpharetta leadership and members of Alpharetta’s Chamber of Commerce in commemorating the new space.

“Movius’s core technology is a product of Georgia,” Silva said. “The technology that we have that’s dominating the world today – it’s all right here.”

Formerly based in Duluth, Movius creates technology designed to combine and ease communication for clients to use with their consumers. Since its inception in 2006, the company has developed and sustained partnerships with international communication giants like T-Mobile, BlackBerry and IBM.

Deborah Lanham, president and CEO of Alpharetta’s Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is excited to work with Movius in educating the city’s next generation of industry leaders, as well as introducing additional business opportunities to Alpharetta in the future.

“Alpharetta really is on the map,” Lanham said. “[There are] amazing things happening in this city, and [Movius] is in a tech corridor now, which is important for you.”

Alpharetta, nicknamed the “Technology City of the South,” houses more than 500 technology companies to date. The city’s Sanctuary Park is a 150-acre campus consisting of nine office buildings, home to companies like Ernst & Young and Clorox.

Siva said that Movius’s move will benefit Alpharetta’s local business community, as well, helping to establish connections between the city and Movius’s list of partnering companies. Siva also said he is excited to continue to develop the company from the base of a community teeming with opportunities for corporate leaders in technology.

“We’re going to create more opportunities – inspire people to come and work and learn and deal with some of the most cutting-edge technology that we have,” Silva said. “We are very excited about expanding and getting to grow in this investment we made here.”