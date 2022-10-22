On Sunday, October 16, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) hosted the “Black Men Call to Action Rally.” Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams was the evens keynote speaker.

Multiple CAU students expressed how they felt about voting in a major election for the first time and what they are doing to prepare for this election.

Michael Brent IV, Intern for the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Coordinated Campaign’s Political Department. Photo by Menra Mapfumo/The Atlanta Voice

Sophomore and intern for the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Coordinated Campaign’s Political Department Michael Brent IV said, “I feel excited. This is a moment that I have dreamed of for a very long time… you hear so much about democracy over the years when you are younger and to finally understand what that is, is amazing.”

“I will be voting early… I will be casting my ballot, taking my picture, and trying to encourage other people to do the same.”

Sophomore Layla Claybourne said, “I am honestly nervous. I hear a lot of things about voting and how it can be a very overwhelming experience, but I am looking forward to it and it is something that I want to practice. Seeing that everyone has a right to do it I think everyone should put aside their fears and vote.”

“I will be watching debates, going to as many [campaign] events as possible, and getting informed. I use social media every day to get as informed as possible about the candidates and to spread information anyone might want to know.”

Sophomore Ahmad Minnis said, “I am kind of excited, yet nervous because I have not experienced voting in a major election.”

“I am making sure all of my Georgia family members are registered to vote, setting a time and date for my family and I to vote.”

Sophomore Jerimiah Holmes said, “I am nervous, but I am excited. I am excited to get everyone to the polls and see them participating.”

Early voting began October 17 and lasts until November 4, the Friday before Election day.