Today is the official first day of winter and with that comes cooler temperatures to the southeast and concerns about the homeless in the city of Atlanta.

The City of Atlanta recently announced that two warming centers; one on the Westside, Old Adamsville Recreation Center (3404 Delmar Lane, NW) and and the other Downtown, Central Park (400 Merritts Avenue, NE) are opening up tomorrow night. The centers will remain open until Tuesday morning, December 27, 2023.

Transportation to both warming centers will start from the Gateway Center (275 Pryor Street, SW) beginning at 8 p.m.

The warming stations could not be opening at a better time as this will be our coldest Christmas Day since 1989, according to weather experts. The low on December 25 is expected to drop to 18 degrees.

The city recently announced that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will visit the Old Adamsville Recreation Center warming center in order to speak about the City of Atlanta’s winter weather preparedness plans.