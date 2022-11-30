The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The center will open 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 and will remain open through 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta. Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta with return transportation upon deactivation.

