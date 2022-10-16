Savannah, Ga. – Everyone knows the men currently engaged in political battle for the right to represent the state of Georgia alongside Senator Jon Ossoff (D) in the Senate.

First-year Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his challenger, political neophyte Herschel Walker are all but households names, both in state and nationally. Media from all over the country made their way to Savannah Friday night to witness the one and only debate between the two men. The attention paid to them has been emended and ever constant.

There is however a third man running for that Senate seat, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver and he was also in Savannah. The difference was Oliver was not invited to attend the senate due to his not having reached an arbitrary polling threshold.

Oliver is not a household name, but believes if given an opportunity to speak to the public he can garner more support than what was seeing outside of the JW Marriott Plant Riverside District Friday night.

A woman holding a ‘Let Him Speak’ sign in support of Oliver stood vigil outside the debate venue. “Their excuse is that there are low polling numbers, but he’s not nuclide in the polls,” Laura Owens, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Savannah said. “The rumor is that Walker won’t debate the Libertarian candidate.”

Walker is not planning to debate any other candidates going forward. Oliver, however will be in Atlanta for The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debate series. So will Warnock. “If small government voters get to see us both they would be able to make an informed decision,” Oliver said. “I feel like I can articulate a message of freedom and small government.”

Warner Cunningham, a member of the Libertarian Party of Savannah doesn’t believe Oliver is getting a fair opportunity to speak directly to the voting public. “The fix is in,” he said.

The tag line for Oliver’s campaign website reads “More choices = More voices.” Oliver offers voters a choice not named Walker or Warnock and he has another 12 hours before early voting begins Monday to tell them why they should make that choice. He’ll have his time to speak Sunday at 7 p.m.

The debate between Oliver and Warnock will air on GPB-TV and be available via livestream via GPB.org.