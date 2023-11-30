One statement Keaton wants Panthers students, fans and alumni to understand is, “This day will be the day that we turn Clark Atlanta football back into a winner,” he said. Photo by Menra Mapfumo/The Atlanta Voice

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Clark Atlanta University held a press conference at L.S. Epps Gymnasium to introduce its new head football coach Teddy Keaton.

Keaton succeeds previous Panthers head football coach Willie Slater, who had been hired two seasons ago, and interim head coach Richard Moncrief. Since his first job as an assistant coach at his alma mater Stillman College, Keaton, a 26-year veteran of the coaching profession, had held several jobs including as the head coach for two teams in the American Indoor Football Alliance.

Keaton is also no stranger to the SIAC. Before arriving at Allen University in 2018, he served as the running back coach for Miles College in 2017. Between 2018 and 2023, while at Allen University his teams recorded 18 wins and 28 losses. Their best season came this past season when he led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-3 record. One of those victories was a 35-27 score against CAU on Saturday, Oct. 7 in South Carolina.

During the press conference, Keaton reflected on that game against the Panthers, saying, “I thought they played with a lot of competitive spirit. They came and gave us a fight,” he said. “I had to make some adjustments because they came out with a whole different game plan than we had ever seen on film.” He also made mention of the performances of Panthers players during the game such as defensive back Cameron Ivey, running back Daquon Kincey, and running back Jeremiah Gibbs.

He Keaton added, “When I see that kind of fight in a team, that means they want to win.”

During his introductory comments, Keaton emphasized winning as his priority.

“Winning does not look easy at first. It is going to get messy, and you have to fall in love with the process first,” he said. “We are going to work every day to be a champion.”

Expectations are high for CAU football, according to Keaton. “Any expectations that you guys may have for this program, trust me my expectations exceed them.”

One statement Keaton wants Panthers students, fans and alumni to understand is, “This day will be the day that we turn Clark Atlanta football back into a winner,” he said.

The Panthers finished the 2023 season 0-10 and have won a combined five games during the past 3 seasons.