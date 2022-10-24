The Clark Atlanta University Panthers (3-4 overall) lost 41-21 to the Fort Valley State University Wildcats (7-1). The Panthers were coming off two consecutive victories. The loss was the Panthers final home game of the season.

Panthers freshman quarterback Ryan Bevel (13) throws a pass during the 20-point loss Saturday afternoon. Photo by Menra Mapfumo/The Atlanta Voice

Benedict College will host Clark Atlanta University in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, October 29.

The Wildcats struck first with a first quarter touchdown pass to senior receiver Shaw Robinson on the second offensive drive of the game.

Towards the end of the first quarter the Panthers defense forced a fumble that was recovered by graduate student defensive back Terrance Harris and kept the Wildcats from scoring again.

The Panthers offense opened the second quarter with a game-tying touchdown pass to graduate student running back Tyler Price. The Wildcats answered with a go-ahead touchdown run from junior running back Emanuel Wilson. The point after attempt was good.

Neither team managed to score during the second quarter.

Clark Atlanta opened the third quarter with a series of runs from sophomore running back Daquon Kincey. However, that drive ended with a forced fumble by the Wildcats defense, one of the highest rated units in the SIAC.

Following the fumble, Wilson rushed into the end zone for another Wildcat touchdown and his second touchdown of the game. The point after attempt was good.

The Panthers answered back with a touchdown run from Price. Also, his second of the game. The point after attempt was good.

Following the Panthers touchdown, the Wildcats scored again with a touchdown pass to junior receiver Fralon Warren Jr. The point after attempt was blocked.

To begin the fourth quarter, the Wildcat defense forced the Panthers to punt. This led to Wilson’s 90-yard touchdown run. This was his third and final touchdown of the game. The point after attempt was good.

The Panther offense did not score on the following offensive drive.

The Wildcats scored another touchdown with a pass to senior receiver Corintheus Edmonds. The point after attempt was good.

Towards the end of the game, the Panthers scored on their next offensive drive with a quarterback keeper from Shariff Brown.