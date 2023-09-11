Clark Atlanta University (0-2) lost its home opener by 23 points to Fort Valley State University (1-1) Saturday. The Panthers have now lost consecutive games to start the season.

The first quarter opened with a drive from both teams that resulted in punts. The Panthers punt after their first drive put the Wildcats against their own 13-yard line. However, two passes to graduate student running back Brandon Marshall and junior receiver Za’Tarious Anderson led to a Wildcats field goal making the score 3-0.

The Panthers started their next drive in great field position after a 44-yard kick return from senior wide receiver Jaelin Hood. Unfortunately for Clark Atlanta the first pass of the drive was intercepted by Wildcat freshman defensive back Darnell Stephens.

The Clark Atlanta defense did not allow the Wildcats to keep the ball for long. A completed screen pass to Wildcat junior running back Kentrelle Williams ended in a fumble as he was hit by the Panthers junior defensive back Cameron Ivey and junior safety Timothy Jones.

The Panthers recovered the ball and the next offensive drive would end in a field goal that tied the score at three.

The Wildcats could not answer back and were forced to punt. During Clark Atlanta’s offensive drive, a series of runs from junior running back Josef Douglass put them in great field position, but the first pass thrown in the drive was intercepted by Wildcat sophomore free safety Landon Austin, putting the Wildcats at Clark’s 16-yard line.

The Wildcats would go on to score on a touchdown pass to senior receiver Fralon Warren making the score 10-3.

Senior quarterback Heath Williams Jr entered the game for the Panthers as a substitute for starting quarterback Andrew Banks, a sophomore after he gave up his second interception. The change at quarterback proved to be impactful as the Panthers found themselves at the Wildcats 1 yard line after a series of Williams passes to junior wide receiver Devion Newson.

The Panthers finished the drive with a rush into the endzone from junior running back Daquon Kincey bringing the score 10-10 at halftime.

Fort Valley State’s defense opened the third forcing Clark Atlanta to punt. The Wildcat would go ahead 17-10 after a 40-yard touchdown run from Kentrelle Williams.

The Panthers defense committed a pair of 15-yard personal fouls that would help move the Wildcats down the field en route to another touchdown on a pass to receiver DeJuan Bell. Fort Valley State led 24-10 and would go on to score two more times while tacking on a safety for good measure.

Clark Atlanta will face off against Savannah State University in Savannah, Saturday, Sept. 16.