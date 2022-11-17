Nonprofit Medicare and Medicaid health care provider CareSource announced a $25,000 donation made to the Atlanta Regional Collaborative for Health Improvement on Monday, in order to fund the organization’s Statewide Community Health Network Development Initiative.

ARCHI’s initiative aims to increase widespread health equity across the state of Georgia in the wake of mass hospital closures restricting Georgians’ access to health care. According to Monday’s press release, CareSource’s donation will fund efforts to train and dispatch community health workers across the state of Georgia in order to accomplish this goal.

“CareSource is committed to improving health equity outcomes across Georgia,” said Jason Bearden, president of CareSource in Georgia in the press release. “The incredible work ARCHI is doing brings us one step closer to eliminating barriers to essential care. We are proud to support their community health worker network to bring more health workers directly to the communities that need them most.”

CareSource manages one of the largest Medicaid networks in the country and is the only Medicaid provider in Georgia. The nonprofit also offers Medicare Advantage, dual-eligible programs and Health Insurance Marketplace to residents in five other states. CareSource is expanding its reach into 12 more states after acquiring The Columbus Organization, a group working with health care providers to help those with intellectual disabilities and behavioral health challenges.

ARCHI is a collaborative of organizations working together to improve public access to proper health care in the Atlanta region and across the state of Georgia.

“CareSource has taken an important lead in engaging with ARCHI to ‘Invert the Burden’ by meeting people where they are and placing them at the center of a multi-sector system that coordinates care around them,” said executive director of ARCHI Jeffrey Smythe. “Our partnership with CareSource is a crucial element in our mission to support health equity across the region. We appreciate how they continue to be out front on this issue.”