Bryson Tiller had the shortest commute for any of the new prospects in Overtime Elite’s second-ever class of newcomers. In fact, after spending his freshman year at Pace Academy in Buckhead, his new home is right in his backyard.

Evaluators from all over made their way to Atlantic Station for Overtime Elite’s Pro Day on October 25, vying for their chance to get a glimpse at some of the nation’s top players. Headlined by projected Top-5 draft picks Amen and Ausar Thompson, it was the program’s youngest player and hometown kid that stole the show.

Tiller, an Atlanta-native, standing at 6-foot-9, 214-pounds, used Pro Day to display what makes him such an intriguing prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, showcasing his physicality, athleticism and raw talent. With more than 70 NBA Scouts, including 29 NBA teams, Tiller was one of the event’s main draws.

“I was really just hoping to show my versatility and that I can rebound, defend all positions and play my hardest,” Tiller said, naming Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as two players he looks up to in the sport.

Tiller (15) played his freshman season at Atlanta’s Pace Academy before joining Overtime Elite. Photo submitted/Overtime Elite

With three Overtime Elite teams this year, Tiller was drafted to be a part of the Cold Hearts, playing alongside players such as Matt Bewley, ZZ Clark (another Atlanta native), Bryce Griggs and Tyler Smith.

For Tiller, joining Overtime Elite was more than just a decision to be close to home. Instead, it was the basketball skill development that really caught his attention.

“We have great facilitators, teachers, coaches and trainers,” Tiller said. “It was just the best fit for me. That’s what went into the decision.”

However, after spending last season at Pace, staying home certainly has its upsides for a player like Tiller.

“I get to put on for the city,” he said. “That’s what I’m going to say. It’s great to have everybody come out and support and I just appreciate it every time I step out on the court.”

As for evaluators, Tiller remains one of the most intriguing prospects in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class, ranking as the consensus No. 13 overall player in the nation among the four major recruiting services (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports and On3Sports).

“What immediately stands out about Bryson Tiller is his size, fluidity, and composure,” Joe Tipton, a national recruiting expert with On3 said. “He’s never rushed, plays within himself, and never appears to be intimidated. He’s unafraid to put his head down and get to the basket.”

In Overtime Elite’s inaugural 2021-22 season, all 26 players on the roster took at least a $100,000 salary, losing their NCAA eligibility. Heading into year two, in an effort to recruit more elite high school talent, OTE started offering a “scholarship option”, where players eschew the salary in order to maintain NCAA eligibility, something that all 10 new players, including Tiller, opted for.

While college coaches will be unable to reach out to Tiller directly until the contact period on June 15, 2023, he still holds early offers from the likes of Florida, Stanford, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Houston, Georgia, Indiana, Xavier, Georgia Tech and Auburn, among many others.

“Right now, I’m just focused on being the best that I can be. I’m trying to find a school that fits me well, that pushes me to be the best I can be and an overall great place to play,” Tiller said.

His next destination may be uncertain, but his talent is anything but.

“The next step in his game is continuing to develop a go-to move and expanding his offensive arsenal,” Tipton said. “This