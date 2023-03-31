The Atlanta Braves have recently unveiled their Nike City Connect uniform, which the team will debut when they take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday, April 8. The Braves will wear the City Connect jerseys every Saturday home game for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The jersey is a modernized classic, celebrating the enduring character and legacy of the one and only Hank Aaron. Inspired by the iconic 1974 Braves uniform, the design pays tribute to the year that Aaron hit home run 715 to break Babe Ruth’s record and solidify his place among baseball royalty. Nods to Aaron throughout the jersey pay tribute to his legacy and impact on the Braves, Atlanta, Major League Baseball, and the country, and marry iconic moments from the Braves’ history to inspire our next generation of fans.

The classic jersey is reimagined with “The A” emblazoned across the chest, synonymous with Atlanta’s nickname. It is a visual representation of Atlanta as the home of the Braves, the team’s rallying cry “For The A,” and a celebration of the culture that makes the city unique.

“The Atlanta Braves are proud to honor Hank Aaron with our City Connect uniforms,” said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “We are thankful to Nike who collaborated with us on the designs as we recognized the impact that Hank continues to have on our organization while also celebrating the role of the Braves in our community.”

Special features of the Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect uniform include:

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2023 in Venice, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Atlanta Braves)

THE JERSEY:

“The A” emblazoned on the chest over the heart is synonymous with Atlanta’s nickname and a visual representation of the Braves’ battle “For The A.”

The inside collar features a "715" graphic in a font reminiscent of the scoreboard lights at Atlanta Stadium (later named Atlanta Fulton County Stadium) after Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run on April 8, 1974.

The Art Deco-esque crown design on the sleeves is a nod to Aaron as the Home Run King. The new ribbing pattern on the peak of the crown mirrors the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed upon Aaron by President George W. Bush.

Aaron's motto and number – "Keep Swinging #44" – appear above the jocktag.

THE CAP:

The classic “A” logo bears the colors of the 1974 uniform.

"Keep Swinging #44" is embroidered on green fabric on the under-bill.

Merchandise

The Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect Collection goes on sale Saturday, April 1, at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park, along with Nike.com, the Nike app, local Nike stores, MLB Flagship Store (NYC), mlbshop.com and select retail locations. A-List Members will have first access at 10 a.m. to the Braves Clubhouse Store before it opens to the public at 11 a.m. Fans can visit www.Braves.com/clubhousestore for additional information, including store hours.

A portion of proceeds from the Nike Atlanta Braves City Connect Collection purchased at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund. Established in 2021 under the banner of the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the Henry Louis Aaron Fund supports Aaron’s lifelong passion to increase minority participation in baseball on and off the field and invests in creating opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs and minority-owned small business.