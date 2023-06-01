Boston Scientific finalized the lease for an approximately 207,000-sq.ft. facility in Johns Creek, as part of a $62.5 million integration into Atlanta’s life sciences industry. Rendering courtesy of Colliers

Boston Scientific, a biomedical and biotechnology engineering firm headquartered in Massachusetts, signed a lease for a life sciences property in Johns Creek, in preparation for an expansion anticipated to bring more than 300 jobs to the metro Atlanta area.

The lease finalization represents one step in the firm’s plan to establish a manufacturing and supply chain facility in the suburb. Measuring at nearly 207,000 square feet, Boston Scientific’s agreement with U.S. Realty Advisors and commercial real estate and investment firm Colliers stands as greater Atlanta’s largest office lease deal of the year.

The manufacturing site will replace the former State Farm Campus on Johns Creek Parkway. According to a press release from Colliers, the standing property will be demolished to make room for Boston Scientific’s future facility, which will also hold the firm’s research and development center.

The firm creates medical technology and solutions used to diagnose and treat millions of patients from around the world. The company staffs 41,000 employees globally, and the Atlanta expansion will increase Boston Scientific’s Georgia workforce to roughly 650.

Boston Scientific is investing $62.5 million into its long-term metro Atlanta accommodation. Governor Kemp joined Fulton County government leadership last summer in officially announcing the partnership, a deal intended to serve as an opportunity to shift Georgia to the forefront of the life sciences industry.

“Boston Scientific will find well-educated, well-trained and hardworking Georgians who are eager to support the company’s life-changing work to fill these new positions,” Kemp said about the firm’s investment in Johns Creek. “I look forward to seeing the impact of this expansion here in Georgia and far beyond as they keep the Peach State on the cutting edge of medical science.”

Boston Scientific’s complete integration into metro Atlanta is projected to take seven years.

