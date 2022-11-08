Election Night has arrived and is the most crucial exercise of voting rights.

Most would argue voting rights are at stake.

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) will broadcast wall-to-wall election coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST on its social media platforms and http://www.BlackPressUSA.com.

NNPA’s Capitol Hill correspondent Lauren Burke will co-anchor coverage and provide her insights on what’s going on in battleground states and the historic number of African American candidates running for office nationwide.

Reshonda Tate Billingsley of the Defender Network in Houston; James Wright of the Washington Informer; Perry Busby of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida’s Westside Gazette; San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Publisher Dr. John Warren; and Georgia’s The Atlanta Voice President James Washington will bring additional insights on the local and national races in their cities and states.

Guests will include Judith Smith Diani of the Advancement Project, political expert Michael Blake, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation President/CEO Melanie Campbell, Democratic Strategist Karen Finney, and Brandon Jessup of State Voices.

Click on link below to tune in live: