(CNN) — The Grammy Awards red carpet is known for more risqué fashion than some of its silver screen counterparts, and the music industry’s biggest names delivered again on Sunday evening.

As the ceremony returned to its usual home — the Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles — for the first time since 2020, stars arrived in dramatic silhouettes and loud color choices ahead of the annual event.

Lizzo wore a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape with floral appliques from the label’s Alta Moda 2022 collection at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Among the most eye-catching looks was Cardi B’s sculptural electric blue custom gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, who made his Haute Couture Week debut in Paris just over a week ago. Lizzo also stunned in a dramatic Dolce & Gabbana cape, adorned with applique flowers, from the Italian label’s Alta Moda 2022 collection.

(L-R) Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik walk the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Kim Petras and Sam Smith made one of the biggest statements of the night by arriving in bold red ensembles with an entourage featuring drag queens Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Smith’s top hat and cape were just some of the evening’s fun accessories, which ranged from Pharrell’s bejeweled Tiffany shades to the playful opera gloves sported by Doja Cat and R&B singer Hannah Monds.

No single shade ruled the night, though a notable number of attendees impressed in pink. Bebe Rexha nodded to Barbiecore in a Moschino gown (also with matching gloves) while Kacey Musgraves impressed in a pink bodysuit and feathered cape by Valentino.

Doja Cat arrived in a one-shouldered black vinyl Versace dress with a train and matching gloves. Credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

There were plenty of crystals and rhinestones on display, too. Taylor Swift wore a sparkling blue two-piece by Roberto Cavalli, while Harry Styles eschewed formalwear in favor of a dazzling technicolor EgonLab jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Shania Twain wows with a polka dot suit and hat on the red carpet of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Jon Kopaloff / WireImage/Getty Images

The former One Direction singer was one of several stars to wear flared looks, with the members of Måneskin and Shania Twain also getting in on the trend in a Harris Reed polka dot pantsuit and Gucci suits with flared trousers, respectively.

But discernable trends were few and far between on a night where, fashion-wise, anything goes. Look no further than Anderson Paak’s floral suit or Miguel’s floor-length hooded denim Diesel coat for evidence that attendees were out to have fun.

Scroll down for some of the night’s best red carpet looks.

Busta Rhymes (left) and Queen Latifah are pictured here together on the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 5. Credit: Francis Specker / CBS/Getty Images

Best New Artist nominee Anitta arrived in a vintage piece from Atelier Versace’s Spring-Summer 2003 collection. Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Fat Joe is pictured here in a pink suit with matching shades. Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore Zuhair Murad and Dolce & Gabbana, respectively. Credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert, with an eye-catching spiked hairdo, wore an all-black Comme des Garçons outfit with a Richard Mille watch and Balenciaga shoes. Credit: Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Singer Julia Michaels’ gown featured a double thigh slit and cutouts. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

/ Credit: Amy Sussman / Getty Images