Measuring just under a mile in length, Segment One of the trail will run from Westminster Drive to Monroe Drive in Midtown, bordering Piedmont Park and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens to the east.

Consisting of three major segments, the Northeast Trail will connect the already constructed Eastside Trail to the Lindbergh MARTA station, once completed.

Segments Two and Three and a series of connector trails will connect Ansley Mall, Peachtree Creek, city streets, greenways and other avenues of transportation to the rest of the trail.

According to the BeltLine’s website, only one section of the Northeast Trail’s second segment is complete, stretching from Ansley Mall to the Buford Spring Connector.

Though unpaved, Segment One of the Northeast Trail has remained open to visitors, but will close to the public for the duration of construction.

The BeltLine will host a groundbreaking ceremony on August 4 at Park Tavern commemorating the new phase of development. Construction on the trail is scheduled to begin the following week, and is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.

.