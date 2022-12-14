The Sistah Shop, Country Bumkin, Ivy Showroom and Repeat ATL are some of the latest additions to Atlantic Station’s selection of stores.

The four Black-owned pop-up shops currently operate within brick-and-mortar locations around the mall.

The Sistah Shop, a retailer with a consignment-meets-pop-up concept, features over 500 Black-owned brands each year. The store exclusively sells products from Black creators and entrepreneurs, selling products within their shop during the week while inviting vendors to sell their products personally on weekends. The Sistah Shop opens from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon until 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Catering to holiday shoppers, Atlantic Station is also hosting its annual Maker’s Market this month, an outdoor market for local business owners to set up booths and sell their products. Photo courtesy of Atlantic Station

Ivy Showroom began as a fashion rental business for celebrities before converting into a luxury pop-up shop specializing in outerwear. Customers can schedule an appointment with an in-house stylist or shop the store unassisted. Ivy Showroom operates every day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Repeat ATL and Country Bumkin specialize in streetwear, selling clothes, shoes and accessories. Repeat ATL opens its doors from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays. Country Bumkin operates from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and closes an hour early on Sundays.

Repeat ATL specialize in streetwear, selling clothes, shoes and accessories. Photo courtesy of Atlantic Station

Catering to holiday shoppers, Atlantic Station is also hosting its annual Maker’s Market this month, an outdoor market for local business owners to set up booths and sell their products. Atlantic Station’s Maker’s Market opens every weekend in December, operating from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon until 7 p.m. on Sundays. Participating vendors alternate each weekend.