General Assignment Reporter

The Atlanta Voice is searching for a qualified and dedicated journalist to assume the role of General Assignment Reporter. The ideal candidate should have a strong commitment to journalistic ethics, accuracy, and fairness and should be capable of delivering timely news coverage while producing comprehensive articles that positively impact our readers. The successful candidate should possess exceptional writing, reporting, and photography skills, with an added advantage of knowledge in videography. A good understanding of digital and social media is also a requirement for this position.

Freelancers

The Atlanta Voice is currently looking for experienced freelancers to join their team. As a freelancer, your main responsibility will be to provide prompt news coverage while creating comprehensive and engaging articles that positively impact readership.

Freelancers can contribute to the publication in a variety of ways such as reporting breaking news stories, covering events, writing in-depth pieces, profiling influential individuals, and producing cover stories. The ideal candidates should have a strong commitment to journalistic ethics, accuracy, and impartiality. In addition, excellent writing, reporting, and photography skills are required, with added advantage of proficiency in videography. Good understanding of digital and social media is also a requirement for this position.

The Atlanta Voice is committed to shaping the narrative about the African American diaspora. As such, we are looking for a candidate who shares our vision of producing and distributing compelling, informative, and educational content across multiple platforms that will bring the world’s attention to what it truly means to be Black in America. Born out of the Civil Rights Movement, The Atlanta Voice has been chronicling one of American history’s most significant, volatile, and critical eras for over 58 years. As a result, we have become the most widely read and highly respected voice for the African American community in Atlanta.

If you are a dedicated journalist who recognizes the significance of local news for a community, we invite you to apply for this position. Kindly submit your resume and clips to editor@theatlantavoice.com and csuggs@theatlantavoice.com

Minimum requirements:

Report on general assignment stories daily

Responsible for the accurate reporting of news stories

Interview, report, write, and present stories as assigned.

Ability to deliver quality content and meet tight deadlines.

Strong writing and reporting skills and excellent news judgment

Familiarity with the AP style

Commitment to accurate, ethical journalism

Demonstrated ability to use social media platforms to reach audiences

Strong interpersonal skills, including empathy and taking and giving constructive criticism.

Demonstrated ability to work comfortably in a job that will be fast-paced, data-driven, and shaped constantly by feedback

Must have reliable transportation.

A versatile reporter with at least five years of experience

A self-starter when it comes to stories, but also collaborative.

A willingness to adapt and be audience-focused, with a curious mindset and a commitment to creating an inclusive work environment

Based in Atlanta

Education & experience:

College degree preferred.

At least two years of local news experience preferred

Join our team and be part of a group of committed professionals dedicated to positively impacting our community.