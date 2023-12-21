Midfielder Tristan Muyumba of Atlanta United is on the ball during a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

The 2024 Major League Soccer schedule has been released and there will be an even 17 home matches and 17 road matches for Atlanta United.

Beginning on Feb. 24, United will open the season on the road in Columbus, Ohio against reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion Columbus Crew. The Crew defeated LAFC 2-1 for the title on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The home opener for United will come two weeks later on Saturday, Mar. 24 when the New England Revolution comes to town for a night match. Orlando will follow them to Atlanta on Sunday, Mar. 17.

United will return to the road for a match in Toronto the following Saturday.

The Chicago Fire will be the third home opponent for United when that match takes place Sunday, Mar. 31.

There will be four matches during the month of April; two away at New York City FC and in Chicago against the Fire, and at home against Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati on consecutive weeks.

May opens with a visit from Minnesota United FC, the first of six matches that will take place during that month. D.C. United and LAFC will be coming to Atlanta, while FC Cincinnati and rival Nashville FC will host United during the month.

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda appears before a Major League Soccer playoff match against the Columbus Crew on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice

The five matches scheduled for June will have United at home for three: Charlotte FC, Houston Dynamo FC, and Toronto FC will be here. D.C. United and St. Louis City SC will host Atlanta on June 19 and 22.

Independence Day week will have United on the east coast to face the New England Revolution on Wednesday, July 3. Road matches at Real Salt Lake and FC Montreal will follow on Saturday, July 6, and Saturday, July 13. Consecutive home matches against New York City FC and the Columbus Crew close out the month.

The only two matches during August; Saturday, Aug. 24 against the LA Galaxy and Saturday, Aug. 31 against Charlotte FC will both take place on the road.

September brings home matches against Nashville SC and Inter Miami FC, and consecutive road matches in New York against the Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union.

The regular season ends with back-to-back home matches on Wednesday, Oct. 2 against FC Montreal, and Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Red Bulls.

Last season Atlanta finished sixth in the Eastern Conference with an overall record of 13-12-9. United scored the second most goals in the conference (66) behind Columbus (67).