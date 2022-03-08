With the rise of artists like Summer Walker and 6lack, a local record label is taking a chance on a new headquarters more worthy of its artistic brand of music. Of all the neighborhoods in Atlanta none may speak to the artist’s lifestyle and inspiration like downtown’s Castleberry Hill.

Love Renaissance (LVRN), a 10-year-old Atlanta-based record label, purchased the property at 229 Bradley Street in the heart of the Castleberry Hill area. The plan is to renovate what was once a popular recording studio and bring it back to life again, according to label heads.

LVRN paid $3.1 million for the two-story building, according to Fulton County property deeds. The deal closed October 2021. The 97-year-old building is one of many within a neighborhood that is on the National Register of Historic Places list.

According to LVRN co-founder Tunde Balogun, who was born in Detroit but raised in Atlanta, the label is expected to spend $1 million on renovations for the less than half-acre space. Formerly the home of FUGO Studios, which is now located at 887 West Marietta Street, the plan is for LVRN to transform the 7,703-square-foot space into what label heads are calling a “state-of-the-art creative space” complete with six studios and office space.

“Honestly because this building is a dream come true for us it fits our needs in every single way,” said Balogun. “It just happens to be in a historic part of town which makes it even better.”

Being located so close to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, and the Atlanta University Center (AUC), Castleberry Hill has experienced a ton of construction and renovation activity in both the residential and office sectors. Whatever is next for The Gulch, a massive underground collection of train tracks that will one day be Centennial Yards, is also a reason why LVRN leadership chose Castleberry Hill for its new headquarters.

The studio, though under renovation, is already open for business, according to Balogun. “We’re working on renovations so our artists are already recording at our headquarters,” he told The Atlanta Voice.