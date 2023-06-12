Pat Evans Director, Homeownership Program

Homeownership represents the very essence of the American Dream, providing individuals and families with stability, financial security, and a sense of pride. Unfortunately, for many aspiring homeowners, the hurdle of amassing the necessary down payment funds proves insurmountable. To counter this challenge, in 2005 Atlanta Housing (AH) established its Down Payment Assistance Program (DPA), an initiative designed to bridge the gap and make homeownership a reality for eligible first-time homebuyers. Thanks to the invaluable assistance provided by the DPA Program, over 1,600 families have achieved their dreams of owning a home.

Our DPA Program provides subsidy assistance to low-to-moderate-income individuals and families who meet the program’s eligibility requirements. Eligible participants of the program receive funds up to $25,000, which can be allocated toward the down payment, closing costs, and other associated expenses involved in purchasing a home. Working with local lenders, Atlanta Housing ensures a seamless integration of the DPA funds into the homebuying process. This strategic partnership enables qualified buyers to access competitive loan products and favorable terms, enhancing their purchasing power.

Brion Grady, DPA Receipient

Over the past five years alone, Atlanta Housing has invested more than $28.6 million in down payment assistance, benefiting first-time homebuyers like Brion Grady. Brion credits her successful journey to homeownership to the invaluable guidance provided to her by her lender and mortgage loan officer, and her AH Homeownership Program Specialist. The $20,000 she received from Atlanta Housing’s Down Payment Assistance Program empowered her to remain a vital part of her beloved community and to begin acquiring generational wealth.

“Atlanta Housing gave me the confidence to know that I deserve homeownership, and I deserve prosperity in Atlanta, just like everyone else,” shared Brion, emphasizing the transformative impact of the program.

Atlanta Housing’s Down Payment Assistance Program brings aspiring homeowners one step closer to a stronger future for themselves and their families. To learn more about eligibility requirements and participating lenders, please visit https://atlantahousing.org/housing-programs/down-payment-assistance.