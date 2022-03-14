The Atlanta Hawks today announced that they are working with Mitchell & Ness, a pioneer in the resurrection of authentic gear significant to sports history, and Wish ATL, an iconic sneaker and streetwear boutique in Atlanta, to launch a retro-inspired retail collection to celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary.

The collection is a part of Mitchell & Ness’s Homecourt Collection, which offers NBA team-specific apparel and headwear assortments curated alongside the country’s most beloved and iconic streetwear boutiques. Beginning with the Hawks’ home game on Sunday, March 13, the retail collection is available to purchase exclusively at the Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena as well as online at HawksShop.com.

“We are excited to be a part of this retro capsule retail launch alongside iconic brands Mitchell & Ness and popular, local streetwear store Wish ATL,” said Hawks’ Senior Vice President of Brand Merchandising Amy Serino. “Through this collection, we stay ‘True To Atlanta’ by incorporating the styles of the past and a reimagination of the present.”

The collection includes snapbacks, bucket hats, jerseys, shorts, vintage ringer tees and a velour warm up jacket and tear-away pant. Paying homage to the Hawks’ rich history, the collection features elements inspired by the ‘player’ aesthetic of the 70’s, including plush velour, bold striping and metallic gold highlights.

The collection also nods to the state of Georgia’s heritage with peach-colored accents accompanied by a rich burgundy reimagination of the Hawks’ primary team red.

“We are so excited to team up with our hometown team, the Hawks, for this retro collection,” said Julie Hogg, Partner/CEO of WISH ATL, LLC. “This collection pays homage to the Hawks’ rich history and looks ahead to the future as we reimagined the traditional red and yellow colors into a rich burgundy velour and added some ‘Georgia Peach’ color to the stripes.”

To capture the collection’s essence, Wish ATL worked with influential members in Atlanta’s community. Photos of these members wearing the new retail capsule collection include: Former WNBA All-Star and Atlanta Dream Owner Renee Montgomery, accredited music producer and executive Don Cannon, Hawks’ PA announcer Big Tigger, WNBA star Angel McCoughtry and recording artist and activist Killer Mike.