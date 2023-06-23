The Atlanta Hawks had 6,500 fans in State Farm Arena for their NBA Draft Party on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice)

The Atlanta Hawks held a draft night party at State Farm Arena Thursday night and 6,500 fans were on hand to watch the team select Michigan sophomore Kobe Bufkin and Penn State senior forward Seth Lundy with their first round and second round picks, respectively.

Bufkin, a 6-foot-four guard from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was one of the key players on a very good Michigan team last season. A former McDonald’s All-American, Bufkin averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 33 games for the Wolverines last season.

Bufkin (left), like many basketball players born during the 2000’s, is named after the late NBA superstar and five-time champion Kobe Bryant.

Atlanta’s second round selection at pick 45 was New Jersey native Seth Lundy. A starter during his junior and senior seasons, Lundy started all 36 games this past season, averaging 31 minutes and 14 points per game.