Boyce L. Ansley School students took part in arts and crafts with Hawk volunteer staff. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

This holiday season the Atlanta Hawks, in collaboration with the Lady Hawks, orchestrated a festive day for over 60 students at the Boyce L. Ansley School, a tuition-free private institution catering to children experiencing homelessness in Atlanta.

The Lady Hawks, a collective of wives, significant others, and mothers of Hawks players and staff, actively engaged in the festivities alongside volunteers from the Hawks organization. The day’s activities included arts and crafts sessions and a photo booth for the students’ enjoyment.

In preparation for the event, students were entrusted with creating wish lists, which were later displayed on a tree at the Hawks’ corporate office with the organization ensuring each student received a personalized holiday gift from their lists.

Johnny Ray James, a seasoned educator with 15 years of experience and the current Head of School, expressed his gratitude for the Hawks’ support of the school and students. “I understand the Hawks’ slogan is ‘True to The A,’ but the A, whether in terms of Ansley or Atlanta, truly resonates because they brought in a substantial number of people, including staff and volunteers,” James said. “The kids can genuinely feel the joy.”

James, an alumnus of Teach for America with an MBA in education from LSU, stressed the importance of exposing students, not just to players but to everyone behind the scenes who came and volunteered. “I’m glad that the students were able to see the operation team of the Hawks to see truly what makes the engine go because a lot of kids only see the dreams that we give them, and this has given them some new dreams,” James said.

Alexis Roe, Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Strategic Initiatives (center, in yellow) talks to students and volunteers during the event. Photo by Noah Washington/The Atlanta Voice

Further elaborating on the significance of the Hawks’ involvement during the holiday season, James empathized with the challenges faced by the students. “Our kiddos, unfortunately, have nightmares both day and night. By seeing that they were brought so many gifts from their wish lists, the Hawks are making literal Christmas dreams come true,” James told The Atlanta Voice.

In addressing the critical need for comprehensive education support, James emphasized the approach that the institution takes compared to many public schools—highlighting the challenge faced by public schools attempting to provide wraparound services, often falling short due to overwhelming student versus staff numbers. The Boyce L. Ansley School maintains low class sizes, capped at around 15 students, enabling a more personalized and effective approach.

James further cited that while public schools might have a social worker catering to about 300 students, The Boyce L. Ansley School’s two social workers on staff maintain a ratio of one to 32, ensuring more individualized attention and care. The inclusion of licensed therapists further enhances the support system, offering therapeutic sessions for students and one-to-one assistance for their families, “We provide holistic support to make sure that we can provide an outlet to economic mobility,” James told The Atlanta Voice.

Alexis Roe, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Strategic Initiatives, now in her third season with the Hawks, shared her commitment to helping the students of Boyce L. Ansley School. Born in the Lone Star state of Texas, but raised in Decatur, Georgia, Roe cites her passion for positive change stemming from her upbringing, while attending the Dekalb School of the Arts in DeKalb County. “I grew up knowing that I was going to change what Atlanta looked like in terms of decreasing barriers, tearing down barriers, making more access for people. At my core, that’s who I am,” said Roe.

With a diverse professional background, including teaching in China and marketing for Home Depot, Roe’s journey led her to her current role with the Hawks. In her position, Roe cites striving to make individuals “feel seen, heard, valued, supported, and respected,” while emphasizing the importance of fostering a sense of belonging.

Reflecting on the Hawks’ engagement with The Boyce L. Ansley School, Roe emphasized, “The Ansley school is such an amazing school that’s six minutes from State Farm Arena. When we look at our city and see different challenges, we recognize that as an organization, we want to help lift our community. We are true to Atlanta and a civic asset to the community,” Roe told The Atlanta Voice.

A poignant moment during the event included students taking the stage to declare their aspirations, as recounted by Morgan Walsh, a Lady Hawk of 15 years. Describing seeing the excitement of a young girl in a Hawks jersey, Walsh said, “It almost brought tears to a lot of people’s eyes because she just came out running and screaming.”

Walsh, married to Hawks director of team operations Zac Walsh for nearly 15 years, highlighted the organization’s positive impact on mental health. “This organization has been great for the city of Atlanta for doing activities, but also just for the mental health of the wives, girlfriends of the coaches and players,” Walsh said.

Charting the evolution of the Lady Hawks, Walsh credited the guidance of Jami Gertz (co-owner of the Hawks along with her husband businessman Tony Ressler) citing that the organization has grown substantially, actively participating in numerous service activities throughout the year.

Originally from South Carolina, Walsh, an Emory graduate in Political Science, now works in the clerk’s office at the Georgia State Capitol. Reflecting on the joy of giving back during the holiday season, she described the experience as invigorating. “I just want to say how thankful that we are that we’re able to help out an amazing organization and these kids. We’re decorating cards and ornaments right now, and it reminds you of the epitome of Christmas – that you’re around people and seeing the kids’ faces, smiling and their eyes shining. That’s what’s important,” said Walsh.