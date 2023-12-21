The City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) is partnering with the City of Atlanta’s Department of Enterprise and Asset Management (DEAM) to invite artists to submit their qualifications for two separate art projects.

The first project is a large-scale indoor mural, on panels, that will be installed in the new Fire Station #22. The purpose of this artwork is to provide a cultural experience for staff and visitors to the space. The selected artist will be responsible for the design, fabrication, and delivery of the artwork to the site, and payment will be all-inclusive.

The second project is for a new sculpture to be installed at the entrance of the same fire station. The selected artist will design, fabricate, and install a large-scale sculpture. The artist’s fee will be all-inclusive. The sculpture should be visually pleasing and contemporary, and can reflect the purpose of the building or the historical significance of the community it serves.

Click here for full RFQ, Eligibility Requirements, Scope of Work and Timeline for mural project

Click here for full RFQ, Eligibility Requirements, Scope of Work and Timeline for sculpture project

Artist will be selected based on the following criteria:

Artist’s merit and technical expertise.

Demonstration of successful, and effective approach to a similar scope.

Ability to successfully execute this project under a defined timeline.

Project management skills.

Availability to start project upon notice.

Artwork must be low maintenance and have a normal-life expectancy.

All proposals must be received by 1/8/2024 at 5:00 PM EST