The Atlanta Dream used its two first round selections to strengthen the roster. The Dream finished the 2022 season 14-22, which was only better than the Indiana Fever (5-31), the holder of this year’s first overall selection.

With the sixth overall pick the Dream selected Stanford star Haley Jones. Jones was the 2021 Final Four Most Outstanding Player and at 6’1 will give the Dream much needed depth at the both the forward and guard positions.

With their second first round pick of the night, eighth overall, the Dream added to the front court with Laeticia Amihere from South Carolina. Amihere, a member of the Canadian National Team, was the second Gamecocks players selected in the first round. Through four seasons at South Carolina she only started four games.

Jones is the all-time leading scorer at Stanford University. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

The last time the Atlanta Dream made a first round selection in the WNBA draft it was the first overall pick, 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard.

Howard averaged a team high 16.2 points, 1.6 steals and nearly three assists while adding 4.5 rebounds per game.

In the second round the Dream selected Leigha Brown, a big guard from the University of Michigan.

The Dream did not have a third round pick.

The first overall selection in this year’s draft was South Carolina All-American Aliyah Boston by the Indiana Fever.