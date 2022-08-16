College Park, GA.- The Atlanta Dream closed the 2022 season with a fourth consecutive loss Sunday, but there is still reason to celebrate the season that was. Despite missing the playoffs by one game, (The Phoenix Mercury finished 15-21 while the Dream finished 14-22) the Dream have a solid front office and coaching foundation to stand on heading into the offseason.

During the season the Dream sold out eight games at the Gateway Center, a franchise record and second in the league to the Washington Mystics, according to Dream officials. The enthusiasm for season tickets continues as more than 50% of the season ticket packages have been renewed for the 2023 season, according to team president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker.

This offseason will be an important one as the team prepares to draft in the lottery again (last year’s number one overall selection Rhyne Howard is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year after averaging 16 points, 4.5 rebounds and nearly 3 assists per game) and looks to continue to create a fan-focussed atmosphere in College Park that’s on par with the city’s other popular professional sports franchises. “The biggest thing for the offseason is to take time to reflect and focus on buiding culture and consistency both inside the organization and in the community,” Shaw Parker told The Atlanta Voice during a recent interview. She said the team will continue to reach out to the fan base about everything from what they liked and disliked about the fan experience to what can the franchise do better. “It’s about the culture and the basketball brand, she said.”

Under first-year head coach Tanisha Wright, the Dream have made playing at the Gateway Center a bit tougher for opponents. The Dream were 8-10 at home this season. “You can see how the athletes responded this season,” Shaw Parker said. “Tanisha is literally the future of women’s basketball. She has brought a special coaching style with her.”