ATLANTA, GA — Registration for the 12th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is now open. Participants who register now through April 1st will receive 100 bonus points to increase chances of earning top honors. The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, an annual two-week virtual fundraising competition open to Georgia based legal professionals, invites members of the Georgia legal industry to aid in the fight against hunger by raising funds for Georgians in need. The Georgia Legal Food Frenzy officially kicks off April 17th and runs through April 28th. Firms of all sizes and legal practices are encouraged to participate.

Registration takes just three minutes to complete at https://galegalfoodfrenzy.org/sign-up/.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank is aiming to increase registration in hopes of raising $700,000 in relief funds, the equivalent of more than 2,800,000 meals, which are distributed to Georgia children, seniors, and families in need through more than 700 non-profit partner organizations. To help achieve this goal, The Food Bank is putting a call out to the Georgia legal community to join the fight. Every dollar raised remains local and benefits one of eight regional food banks that serve Georgia neighbors. Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is in partnership with the Office of the Attorney General, the State Bar of Georgia, the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia, and Feeding Georgia (formerly, the Georgia Food Bank Association).

“Over the last twelve years, the legal community has shown tremendous support for Georgia’s food banks through Georgia Legal Food Frenzy,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “With lines continuing to grow at our food banks, the need to assist our neighbors persists, and Georgia Legal Food Frenzy is a great opportunity for members of the legal community to raise awareness and critical funds for local hunger relief. We are looking forward to another successful year of helping hungry Georgians in need.”

If you are a member of the Georgia legal community and you would like to join us in the fight against hunger visit GALegalFoodFrenzy.org. For questions or registration changes, email info@feedinggeorgia.org.