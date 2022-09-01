On September 9-11, 2022, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter will have its annual 5k walk/run event to help decrease the rate of family homelessness throughout metro Atlanta one step at a time. Race supporters will assist in raising funds for ACS programs that will directly impact homeless families striving for self-sufficiency. “By registering for the 5k, you are helping homeless parents find jobs, obtain scholarships, receive mental health services, obtain transitional housing, receive free quality early childhood education for their children, and ultimately achieve long-term self-sufficiency,” said Aseelah Williams, Development Director.



ACS offers the “Strength in our Steps” 5k event virtual and in-person upon registration.

Registration is $35 per adult participant and $20 for one-mile fun run participants, ages 4-10, and will close Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 pm EST. Race participants may choose between four parks: Westside Reservoir Park, Chattahoochee Island Ford Park, Kennesaw Mountain Park, and Historic Fourth Ward Park. Each station will operate from 7 am – 12 pm and would need volunteers to help with set up, run the hydration/snack stations, and be cheerleaders for the race participants.



This year’s sponsors are KBP Foods, Inc. (Humanitarian), The Home Depot (Benefactor), The Lamon Team, (Benefactor), Squish Foods (Benefactor), Marketwake (Nurturer), PullSpark (Nurturer), and The Suzuki School (Nurturer). ACS appreciates the generous support of all our sponsors who helped make this year’s 5k a success.



ACS’s goal is $70,000, which will be used to support the Atlanta Children’s Shelter’s Early Childhood Education and Social Services Programs. “We feel it is critical to raise awareness about family homelessness through our 5k and share how supporters can become part of the solution,” said Williams.



For over 36 years, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter has provided support and care for over 8,000 children and stabilized more than 5,000 families into housing and employment. ACS is dedicated to helping families overcome the issues that contribute to homelessness, including domestic violence and job loss while focusing on the long-term self-sufficiency of the family.



Volunteers and supporters would need to register for the 5k event at

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/AtlantaChildrensShelter.