The Atlanta Voice is saddened by the news that Atlanta civic leader and business icon, Thomas Dortch, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, at the age of 72. We will remember “Tommie” Dortch as a civil servant, businessman, philanthropist, pioneer, and activist in our community. He was a former CEO of Atlanta Transportation Systems, Inc.; Chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Parking; Managing Partner of FAD Consulting, LLC; Chairman of the board for Friendship Force International; Chairman of the board for the Fulton/DeKalb County Hospital Authority; Vice Chairman of the board for the Grady Memorial Hospital; Chairman of Lancor Parking Management, LLC. Dortch also served on the board of trustees for Leadership Atlanta; Chairman of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and Chairman of the 100 Black Men of America, Inc.

He was also the Chairman and CEO of TWD, Inc, a consulting firm that he created. He founded the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., and co-founded the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs (GAME), and the Greater Atlanta Economic Alliance.

Dortch not only made a huge impact in the City of Atlanta and its metropolitan area, but his influence was felt throughout the nation. We have lost a very impactful and influential man, and his absence will not go unnoticed.

The Atlanta Voice sends our thoughts and prayers to his family and loved ones.