Atlanta Braves Designated Hitter Marcell Ozuna Hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 25, at Truist Park (photo courtesy of the Atlanta Braves).

To honor the legacies of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the Atlanta Braves, along with Truist Bank, will host their annual HBCU Night on Friday, August 19. The Braves will take on the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2021 World Series. The event is designed to celebrate the impact of HBCUs on the community and the game of baseball.

Braves alumni who attended HBCUs include Bill Lucas (Florida A&M University), Ralph Garr (Grambling State University), Marvin Freeman (Jackson State University) and Marquis Grissom (Florida A&M University).

The Braves organization recommends that fans arrive early on HBCU Night in order to view a pre-game performance by the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, the organization’s official drumline, on the Plaza Green in The Battery Atlanta. 12 members of the Braves Heavy Hitter team are HBCU alumni.

The Spelman College Glee Club will kick off HBCU Night with its rendition of the national anthem before a special on-field presentation. An HBCU Night presented by Truist party with Tuskegee University alum DJ Skeme will take place in The Battery Atlanta following the game.

Guests are encouraged to wear their HBCU gear and Greek letters. The Braves Clubhouse Store will offer a collection of Braves and HBCU co-branded hats from associated universities across Braves Country, including Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Morehouse College, North Carolina A&T University, Grambling State University and Spelman College.

A special HBCU Night presented by Truist ticket package, available at www.braves.com/hbcu, will include a game ticket, an exclusive Atlanta Braves drum major bobblehead, and a $3 donation to the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance.

In conjunction with HBCU Night presented by Truist, the Braves will host their third annual “Careers on Deck” virtual panel discussion. This year’s event will take place within Digital Truist Park, the Braves ballpark’s photo-realistic digital twin. The discussions are designed to welcome current and recent graduates to learn about the business of sports and entertainment, the future of fan experience, and the growth of baseball from a diverse lens. Conversations with HBCU graduates from the Braves Front Office will include Diversity and Equity in Sports: Being Unapologetically You, What’s Trending: Diversity in Retail, Operational Development: Sports on the Front Line, and more.

For more information on HBCU Night or to purchase the ticket package, please visit http://www.braves.com/hbcu.