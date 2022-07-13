The Atlanta Braves will host their annual Alumni Weekend, July 29-31 as the Braves take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The event will welcome Braves legends to Truist Park for a weekend full of activities, including the induction ofJoe Adcock, Leo Mazzone, and Joe Torre into the Braves Hall of Fame and an Alumni Softball Home Run Derby.

Alumni Weekend festivities will lead off with a Braves alumni parade through The Battery Atlanta on Friday, July 29. Fans are invited to line up along Battery Avenue to see the legends, who will then be introduced on-field before the game. A special tribute will recognize the 1982 team that set a Major League Baseball record with a 13-0 start en route to an 89-73 overall record and the Braves’ first N.L. West division title since 1969.

On Saturday, July 30, alumni will compete in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby, with two teams captained by Bally Sports analysts Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan. Bally Sports Southeast will bring viewers unique coverage of the event during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show. Multiple camera angles and mics on both captains as well as analysts and derby pitchers Paul Byrd and Peter Moylan will showcase the action along with the participant interactions.

Following the Alumni Softball Home Run Derby, the Braves will host a pregame ceremony to induct legends Joe Adcock (posthumously), Leo Mazzone, and Joe Torre into the Braves Hall of Fame. With a combined 50 years within the Braves organization, Adcock, Mazzone, and Torre will join 35 other former Braves in the team’s Hall of Fame.

During Adcock’s ten-season stint with the Milwaukee Braves, the franchise’s first baseman and right-handed slugger ranked second among MLB first basemen in homers (239) and third in fWAR (26.2). Adcock was a key cog in the Braves line up with 17.71 at-bats-per-home-run ratio, ranking fifth in Braves history (minimum 200 homers), trailing only Hank Aaron (15.86), Eddie Mathews (16.33), Bob Horner (16.61) and Andruw Jones (17.41). In 1954, Adcock became the seventh player in baseball history to hit four home runs in one game.

Mazzone served as pitching coach of the Atlanta Braves from 1990-2005, playing a key role in the Braves winning 14 consecutive division titles (1991-2005), five National League pennants (1991-92, 1995-96, ’99), and the 1995 World Series championship. During his tenure in Atlanta, he coached five Cy Young Award winners and 10 different All-Star pitchers.

Torre spent nine seasons with the Braves franchise, from 1960-1968, earning five National League All-Star appearances in that time. Following his playing days, Torre skippered the Braves from 1982-1984. As manager, Torre led the historic 1982 team that will be recognized during the 2022 Alumni Weekend.

Braves alumni will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game on Saturday.

On Sunday, July 31, a special episode of the “Behind the Braves” podcast will be recorded live on stage at The Georgia Power Pavilion in The Battery Atlanta with Braves alumnus and podcast host Greg McMichael.

Expected Alumni/BHOF Roster*

Jose Alvarez

Steve Avery

Mike Bielecki

Bruce Benedict

Brett Butler

Paul Byrd

Chris Chambliss

Darrel Chaney

Brad Clontz

Nick Esasky

Johnny Estrada

Jeff Francoeur

Gene Garber

Ralph Garr

Luis Gomez

Nick Green

Jim Guadagno

Albert Hall

Terry Harper

Randy Johnson

Andruw Jones

Brian Jordan

Charlie Leibrandt

Keith Lockhart

Leo Mazzone

Greg McMichael

Kris Medlen

Kevin Millwood

Peter Moylan

Dale Murphy

Greg Olson

Tom Paciorek

Alejandro Pena

Rafael Ramirez

JoJo Reyes

Jerry Royster

John Schuerholz

Joe Simpson

Matt Sinatro

Pete Smith

Joe Torre

Jeff Treadway

Mark Wohlers